2 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team
June 12, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say company announced a new programming leadership team, not named Suzanne Scott, President of Programming)

June 12 (Reuters) - Fox News Channel:

* Fox News Channel announces new programming leadership team

* New programming leadership team announced by Suzanne Scott, President of Programming for network​‍​

* Says ‍new team will be comprised of six executives

* Says Meade Cooper will now serve as Senior Vice President, Programming

* Says John Finley becomes Senior Vice President of development and production

* Says ‍ron Mitchell, former Senior Producer of O'Reilly Factor, named Vice President of story development, Primetime Programming​

* Says Lauren Petterson will take on role of Senior Vice President, morning programming and talent development​

* Says Jill Van Why will serve as Vice President of programming operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

