RPT-BRIEF-India cenbank Acharya: to watch inflation, output gap data - MPC minutes

June 21 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: need to wait for more time to ascertain if capital inflows, fx rate remain relatively immune to fed's unwinding of its asset purchase program - MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: a few more months' data will confirm if gst rollout is likely to be entirely benign for inflation- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: clear now supply factors, in addition to transitory effects, playing significant role for at least three quarters with no sign yet of abating- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: prefer to approach monetary policy through the finance angle where focus is on effectiveness of the transmission policy- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: standard prescription for monetary policy does not necessarily work well when monetary policy transmission slow- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: monetary policy needs to better address stress on bank balancesheets- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy acharya: will watch next few months of inflation, real economic activity indicators to confirm if lower-than-target headline inflation, negative output gap are persistent- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy acharya:considerations of slow monetary policy transmission prevented me from recommending rate cut based on available data - MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy acharya on cutting rates to ease bank balance sheets: best for sake of policy credibility to not mix instruments with objectives they are not meant to target- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy acharya on cutting rates to help banks' balance sheets: nothing could be worse for monetary policy- MPC minutes (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Sudipto Ganguly)