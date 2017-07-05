FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
CORRECTED-Asia Graphics-Vietnam, Taiwan stocks top June gains in Asia-Pacific (July 3)
July 3, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED-Asia Graphics-Vietnam, Taiwan stocks top June gains in Asia-Pacific (July 3)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects valuations chart in July 3 item)

July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam and Taiwan stocks lead the Asia-Pacific region in June with gains of 5.24 pct and 3.53 pct respectively.

Indian stocks fell more than 1 percent in June on profit-taking and shares ahead of the launch of a unified goods and services tax (GST). The NSE index's decline in June was the first monthly fall this year.

Malaysian equities also fell marginally last month.

The region's gains for the year so far were led by South Korea followed by India and Taiwan.

Asian markets performance in June: tmsnrt.rs/2t8oBZ7 Asian markets performance this year: tmsnrt.rs/2t8d7EY Asian markets valuations: tmsnrt.rs/2sLkNtn Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: tmsnrt.rs/2t85e2J

CONTEXT:

Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens, thanks to manufacturing

Moody's and Fitch upgrade Vietnam's rating to positive from stable

Asian tech supplants oil as main fuel for emerging stocks (Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

