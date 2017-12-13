ADVISORY-References to bitcoin as 'legal tender' in Japan

Japan’s Financial Services Agency this year confirmed bitcoin and several cryptocurrencies can be used as legally accepted means of payment in the country. Several Reuters’ stories described bitcoin’s and other cryptocurrencies’ status in Japan as “legal tender”, which is incorrect.

