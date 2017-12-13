FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADVISORY-References to bitcoin as 'legal tender' in Japan
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 13, 2017 / 10:35 AM / a day ago

ADVISORY-References to bitcoin as 'legal tender' in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan’s Financial Services Agency this year confirmed bitcoin and several cryptocurrencies can be used as legally accepted means of payment in the country. Several Reuters’ stories described bitcoin’s and other cryptocurrencies’ status in Japan as “legal tender”, which is incorrect.

The erroneous reference was made in the following stories: Nov. 27: ANALYSIS-Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge Nov. 22: Digital currencies will not replace physical money soon - BOJ official Sept. 29: UPDATE 2-Japan’s FSA gives official endorsement to 11 cryptocurrency exchanges Sept. 29: Japan’s FSA approves 11 companies as operators of crypto-currency exchanges July 11: UPDATE 3-Chief of bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox denies embezzlement as trial opens July 11: Chief of bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox pleads not guilty to embezzlement -Nikkei June 2: Fretting over savings, Mrs Watanabe turns to bitcoin May 26: Japan, South Korea drive global bitcoin prices as retail investor pile in

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.