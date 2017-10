TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose sharply on Tuesday morning with sentiment boosted by a weakening yen and strong U.S. shares, lifting cyclical stocks such as exporters and financial companies.

The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 20,172.97 in early morning trade, the highest level since July 27. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)