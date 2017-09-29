FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy stake in Sushiro
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 29, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 20 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy stake in Sushiro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet to 32.72 percent)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Genki Sushi Co, Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd:

* Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy stake in Sushiro

* Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to buy 32.72 percent voting rights stake in Sushiro

* Sushiro says to begin talks with Genki Sushi to merge operations

* Genki Sushi says parent Shinmei to spend about 38 billion yen ($337 million) on Sushiro stake Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.6700 yen) (Reporting By Junko Fujita and Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.