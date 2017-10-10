Vedanta reports 42 pct rise in mined metal production at Zinc India

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mining company Vedanta Resources said mined metal production at its Indian zinc unit rose 42 percent in the first half, boosted by higher ore production across all its mines.

The Rampura Agucha open pit-mine operator said Zinc India’s mined metal production was 452,000 tonnes for the first half ended Sept. 30.

The company, which mines zinc in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, said integrated zinc production rose 54 percent to 386,000 tonnes and integrated silver rose 30 percent to 8.2 million ounces during the period. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)