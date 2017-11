(Corrects headline to say 217.35 mln yuan instead of 335.04 mln yuan)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shaanxi Panlong Pharmaceutical Group Limited By Share Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 21.67 million shares at 10.03 yuan ($1.51) a share for Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2z1BcyT ($1 = 6.6328 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)