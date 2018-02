(Corrects second bullet to say one share of Tekwind Co will be exchanged with 0.58 shares of co, not the other way round)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - MCJ Co Ltd

* Says it will fully acquire Tekwind Co., Ltd., through stock swap, effective April 24

* Says one share of Tekwind Co., Ltd’s stock will be exchanged with 0.58 shares of the company

* Says 441,380 shares of the company’s stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NcH1tM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)