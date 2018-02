(Updates to change sourcing; Ryanair to move capacity from Glasgow to Edinburgh)

Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* RYANAIR TO REDUCE ITS CURRENT 23 ROUTES OUT OF GLASGOW TO JUST A HANDFUL FROM WINTER SEASON

* SAYS TO MOVE THE ONE PLANE BASED AT GLASGOW TO EDINBURGH

* RYANAIR CITES WEAK GLASGOW MARKET, IMPACT OF PASSENGER TAX Source: here Further company coverage: