July 18 (Reuters) - CULTI MILANO SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD STARTED TRADING AS OF JULY 17

* ADMISSION TO TRADING FOLLOWED A PLACEMENT OF 865,500 SHARES FOR EUR 5.20 /SHR

* THE TOTAL PLACEMENT WAS EQUAL TO 4.5 MILLION EUROS

* THE EXPECTED FREE FLOAT IS 28 PCT

Source text: reut.rs/2vwZT36

