BRIEF-Lamda Development paid 85 mln euros for the acquisition of the 50 pct of LOV

July 19 (Reuters) - LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY, THE TOTAL VALUE FOR THE 100% OF THE SHOPPING CENTER “THE MALL ATHENS”, AMOUNTS TO 381.2 MILLION EUROS

* SAID TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION THE BANK LOAN OF EUR 193 MILLION, THE LIABILITIES AND OTHER ASSETS OF LAMDA OLYMPIA VILLAGE S.Α. (HEREINAFTER “LOV”) OWNER OF THE MALL ATHENS, THE COMPANY PAID THE AMOUNT OF EUR 85 MLN FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE 50% OF LOV SHARE CAPITAL Source text: bit.ly/2tEVBp3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)