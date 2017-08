BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings portfolio co wins turnkey contract in Greece

July 19 (Reuters) - CENERGY HOLDINGS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FULGOR, A SUBSIDARY OF HELLENIC CABLES, AWARDED TURNKEY CONTRACT

* CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENEL GREEN POWER HELLAS WITH SUBMARINE CABLE INTERCONNECTION TO THE GREEK NATIONAL GRID FOR THE KAFIREAS ONSHORE WIND COMPLEX LOCATED AT KARYSTOS, EVIA, GREECE

* HELLENIC CABLES IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF CENERGY HOLDINGS

* PROJECT EXECUTION WILL COMMENCE IN 2017 WHILE INSTALLATION OPERATIONS ARE SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

