July 20 (Reuters) - HOME MEAL REPLACEMENT SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY PROPOSES TO ISSUE 150 BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES FOR THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 15 MLN EUROS

* SAYS BOND ISSUE TO BE EXECUTED IN UP TO TWO INSTALMENTS OF 7.5 MLN EUROS EACH

* SAYS INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE TO BE 1.777 EURO PER SHARE

