BRIEF-Ovostar Union total flock up by 9 pct yoy as at June 30, 2017

July 21 (Reuters) - OVOSTAR UNION NV:

* AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 THE COMPANY'S TOTAL FLOCK HAS INCREASED BY 9 PCT YOY TO 7.9 MILLION HENS

* THE LAYING HENS FLOCK INCREASED BY 12 PCT YOY TO 6.7 MILLION HENS

* EGG PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 22 PCT YOY TO 815 MILLION EGGS

* SHELL EGGS SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 9 PCT TO 518 MILLION EGGS DURING H1 2017

* THE VOLUME OF EGGS EXPORTED WENT UP BY 29 PCT YOY, FROM 145 TO 186 MILLION EGGS, REPRESENTING A 36 PCT SHARE OF EXPORT IN TOTAL VOLUME OF SHELL EGGS SOLD

