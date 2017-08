July 24 (Reuters) - KAP BETEILIGUNGS-AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY MEHLER AG, 100% UNIT OF KAP BETEILIGUNGS-AG, SELLS ITS INDIRECT 74% STAKE IN KIRSON INDUSTRIAL REINFORCEMENTS GMBH, NEUSTADT/DONAU

* SELLING PRICE AS WELL AS THE BOOK PROFIT ARE IN THE LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT EUR-MILLION RANGE

