July 24 (Reuters) - ASTARTA HOLDING NV:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS Q2 SUGAR SALES VOLUMES WERE UP 8 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR, AT 81,174 TONNES

* Q2 WHEAT SALES VOLUMES WERE 80,709 TONNES VERSUS 2,213 TONNES A YEAR AGO

* Q2 CORN SALES VOLUMES WERE UP 122 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR, AT 103,591 TONNES Source text on Eikon:

