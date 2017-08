BRIEF-Is GYO to invest in hotel and residence projects, sees rental income at 300 mln lira in 2020

July 24 (Reuters) -

* IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS IS PLANNING TO START INVESTING IN 2017, IN CITY HOTEL PROJECT, WORTH ABOUT 250 MLN LIRA IN KADIKOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD OF ISTANBUL - CEO TURGAY TANES SAID

* THE COMPANY IS WORKING ON TWO RESIDENCE PROJECTS IN ISTANBUL’S NEIGHBORHOODS OF ALTUNIZADE AND TUZLA, EXPECTS REVENUE OF UP TO RESPECTIVELY 650 MLN LIRA AND 400 MLN LIRA - CEO

* SEES INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME BY 2020 TO 300 MLN LIRA FROM 192 MLN LIRA IN 2016 - CEO

