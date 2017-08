July 24 (Reuters) - MARVIPOL SA:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UNSECURED SERIES T BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 80.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AT ISSUE PRICE 10,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND

* THE BONDS WILL BEAR INTEREST RATE AT WIBOR 6M INCREASED BY MARGIN

* INTEREST PAYMENT TO BE MADE EVERY 6 MONTHS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)