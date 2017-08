July 25 (Reuters) - MITTEL SPA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY 138.0 MLN 2017-2023 BONDS WERE ASSIGNED FOR THE NOMINAL PRICE OF EUR 0.895 EACH IN ITS OFFER

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE SUBSCRIBED BONDS IS EUR 123.5 MLN

Source text: bit.ly/2usKqmX

