July 24 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ABOUT THE GRANT BY THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE OF PATENT NO. EP3004337 FOR THE INVENTION OF USING RNA-GUIDED ENDONUCLEASES, SUCH AS CAS9 OR CPF1 FOR THE GENETIC ENGINEERING OF T-CELLS

* THE PATENT WILL BE ISSUED ON AUGUST 2, 2017 Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)