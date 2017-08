July 26 (Reuters) - MACROLOGIC SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTION (ASSECO BS) ACQUIRED 61,680 SHARES OF COMPANY UNDER MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT

* ASSECO BS ALONG WITH MACROLOGIC OWNS NOW 100 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* MACROLOGIC, ASSECO BS'S UNIT, OWNS ABOUT 8.44 PCT OF ITS OWN SHARES

* ASSECO BS ANNOUNCED MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR COMPANY'S SHARES AT 59.0 ZLOTY EACH ON JULY 19

