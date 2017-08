July 26 (Reuters) - MARTIFER SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WINS THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY MARTIFER CONSTRUCOES A CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AND ASSEMBLE STEEL STRUCTURE FOR THE GENEVA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT EAST WING

* CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF 45 MILLION EUROS AND THE FORECASTED DEADLINE FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE PROJECT IS 24 MONTHS

Source text: bit.ly/2uw6jSu

