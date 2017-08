July 26 (Reuters) - OSSUR HF:

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q2 NET SALES WERE USD 145 MILLION VERSUS USD 139 MILLION YEAR EARLIER

* ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RATES WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY FEWER SALES DAYS DUE TO EASTER SHIFTING BETWEEN QUARTERS

* Q2 EBIT WAS USD 19 MILLION VERSUS USD 20 MILLION YEAR EARLIER

* EBITDA AMOUNTED TO USD 24 MILLION VERSUS USD 25 MILLION YEAR EARLIER Source text on Eikon:

