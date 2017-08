BRIEF-Imvest signs agreement with Edilnova to redeem bond due 2018

July 26 (Reuters) - IMVEST SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH EDILNOVA ROMANA TO REDEEM AN IMVEST BOND DUE 2018

* IMVEST OWNS 31 BONDS ISSUED BY SET FINANCIAL FOR THE NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 31 MLN

* EDILNOVA OWNS A 2013-2018 IMVEST BOND WITH AN INTEREST RATE OF 5 PCT FOR EUR 30 MLN

* THE ACCRUED INTEREST IN FAVOR OF EDILNOVA AMOUNTS TO 1.7 MLN EUROS

* TO TRANSFER TO EDILNOVA THE SET FINANCIAL BOND, AS WELL AS A 48.7 PCT STAKE IN BARCACCIA AND A 40 PCT STAKE IN ITET

* SIGNED WITH EDILNOVA ANOTHER AGREEMENT WHICH GIVES EDILNOVA THE OPTION RIGHT TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MC REAL ESTATE FOR EUR 4.3 MLN

* REAPPROVED FY 2016 RESULTS

* FY 2016 PRODUCTION VALUE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT EUR 7.6 MLN

* FY 2016 NET LOSS EUR 6.7 MILLION

