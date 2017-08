July 28 (Reuters) - APG SGA SA:

* H1 SALES REVENUE DOWN SLIGHTLY BY 2.9% TO CHF 146.0 MILLION

* H1 INTERNATIONAL SALES ACCOUNT FOR 4.2% OF GROUP SALES

* NET RESULT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 WAS CHF 25.2 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 1.7% OVER THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

