COLUMBUS ENERGY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1,090 SERIES C BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER EACH

* THE INTEREST RATE OF THE SERIES C BONDS IN RELATION TO THEIR NOMINAL VALUE WILL BE CONSTANT AND WILL BE 8.4 PCT PER YEAR

* REDEMPTION DATE IS SET ON JULY 26

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT ISSUE OF UP TO 3,000 SERIES C BONDS ON JULY 10

