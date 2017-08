BRIEF-Sfinks Polska will not buy stake in Domiunium

July 28 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD DID NOT APPROVE OF ACQUIRING DOMINIUM SA ON TERMS ESTABLISHED EARLIER

* IN SUPERVISORY BOARD OPINION, THE INVESTMENT CARRIED OUT ON SETTLED TERMS, DUE TO THE LACK OF TRANSFER TO THE COMPANY THE RIGHT TO CONTROL DOMINIUM AND THUS LIMITED IMPACT ON AREAS OF POSSIBLE SYNERGIES, DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE RATE OF RETURN ON THE LEVEL ESTABLISHED IN THE SFINKS POLSKA GROUP STRATEGY FOR THE YEARS 2017-2022 (25 PCT)

* APPROVAL WAS ONE OF THE TERMS OF CONDUCTING TRANSACTION

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS OF PURCHASING 40 PCT STAKE OF DOMINIUM IN JUNE

