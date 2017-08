BRIEF-Banco de Sabadell completes sale of Sabadell United Bank to US Iberiabank

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BANCO DE SABADELL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAD COMPLETED THE SALE OF ITS UNIT SABADELL UNITED BANK NA (SUB) UPON THE TRANSFER OF THE SHARES REPRESENTING 100 PERCENT STAKE OF ITS UNIT TO THE US ENTITY IBERIABANK CORPORATION (IBKC)

* SABADELL HAS RECEIVED FROM IBKC $796.0 MILLION IN CASH AND 2,610,304 IBKC SHARES REPRESENTING 4.87 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, WITH A VALUE, AS AT CLOSE OF TRADING ON JULY 28, OF $209.0 MILLION

* THE ESTIMATED EARNINGS ON THE TRANSACTION, WHICH INCLUDE THE CAPITAL GAIN AND EARNINGS GENERATED BY SUB DURING THE YEAR, IS OF 402 MILLION EUROS

