* REPORTED ON MONDAY H1 AGGREGATE SALES OF GROUP PRODUCTS EURO 372.9 MILLION VERSUS EURO 360.2 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.1 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* IN GENERAL, THE COMPANY'S OPERATING RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE STRONG IN H2 BASED ON THE ORDER BOOK AND EXPECTED ROYALTIES AND SOURCING COMMISSIONS

