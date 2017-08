Aug 1 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH BARTŁOMIEJ GAJEWSKI (PARTNER) SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF NEW SHARES IN CREATIVE OCTOPUS (IN FUTURE IS TO BE CALLED GAME OPERATORS SP. Z O.O.) FOR 495,000 ZLOTYS

* FOLLOWING GAME OPERATORS' CAPITAL INCREASE PLAYWAY WILL HAVE 50.01 PERCENT AND PARTNER 49.99 PERCENT OF ITS EQUITY STAKE

* GAME OPERATORS WILL GAIN RIGHTS TO "911 OPERATOR" GAME Source text on Eikon:

