Aug 3 (Reuters) - MORIZON SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT DECIDED NOT TO ACCEPT FINAL TERMS CONCERNING POSSIBILITY OF IMMEDIATE PURCHASE OF A UNIT RUNNING REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT BEGINNING OF NEGOTIATIONS TO BUY UNIT IN JUNE

* PARTIES DECIDED TO GET BACK TO NEGOTIATIONS IN Q1 2018

* THE COMPANY LAUNCHED TALKS WITH OTHER ENTITIES ABOUT PURCHASE OF UNIT OPERATING IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

