BRIEF-AAW III SP. Z O.O. announces tender offer for ATM shares at 11.5 zloty/shr

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ATM SA

* AAW III SP. Z O.O. (TENDERER) ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY TENDER OFFER FOR 15,782,413 SHARES OF ATM REPRESENTING 43.43 PCT OF CO'S VOTES AT PRICE 11.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* AAW III IS A UNIT OF MCI.PRIVATEVENTURES

* MCI.PRIVATEVENTURES SIGNED WITH ATP FIZ AN, AMC CAPITAL IV ALBATROS S.A R.L., 7 RUE LOU HEMMER AND L-1748 LUKSEMBURG INVESTMENT AGREEMENTS

* TENDERER, MCI.PRIVATEVENTURES AND PARTIES OF INVESTMENT AGREEMENTS OWN 56.57 PCT OF VOTES OF ATM AND TOGETHER PLANS TO REACH 100 PCT OF ATM'S VOTES

* AAW III PLANS TO ACQUIRE AT LEAST 8,513,745 SHARES REPRESENTING 23.43 PCT OF VOTES OF ATM

* TENDERER INTENDS TO DELIST ATM FROM WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* ENTRIES IN TENDER TO BE ACCEPTED FROM AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 25

Source text - bit.ly/2u1ZSns

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)