3 days ago
Nigeria to legalise mini refineries, to supply them with crude
August 3, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 3 days ago

Nigeria to legalise mini refineries, to supply them with crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria will legalise illegal mini refineries in the Niger Delta oil hub and supply them with crude at a reasonable price, the presidency said on Thursday, fulfilling a demand from community leaders.

"The Federal Government has started the process of replacing illegal refineries in the region with modular ones," the presidency said in a statement as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo met Niger Delta community leaders in Abuja. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)

