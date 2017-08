BRIEF-Plaisio issues a common bond loan worth 6.0 mln euros

August 4 (Reuters) - PLAISIO S.A. :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY, THE COMPANY SIGNED A CONTRACT, FOR ISSUING A COMMON BOND LOAN VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 6.0 MILLION EUROS WITH A DURATION OF SIX YEARS

* CO SAYS THE EMPOWERED FOR THE BANK PAYMENTS AND THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE BOND HOLDERS WAS APPOINTED THE BANK NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

* THE AIM OF THE COMMON BOND LOAN, WHICH BEARS NO LIEN, IS THE REFINANCING OF THE SHORT-TERM BANK LOANS OF THE COMPANY

