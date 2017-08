Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* ON THURSDAY SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL SECURED 109,959 SHARES IN TENDER OFFER FOR 954,920 PAPERS OR 7.7 PCT STAKE OF UNIWHEELS, OFFER MANAGER DM BANK HANDLOWY SAID IN A PRESS STATEMENT

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL GERMANY AG PLANNED TO REACH 100 PERCENT; SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE ACCEPTED FROM JUNE 30 UNTIL JULY 31 Source text: bit.ly/2vwB0Yx

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)