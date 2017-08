Aug 7 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR:

* SAID ON SUNDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING SINOBO GUOAN F.C. FOR THE TRANSFER OF PLAYER BURAK YILMAZ

* COMPANY TO PAY 3.5 MILLION EUROS TO BEIJING SINOBO GUOAN F.C. AS CONTRACT TERMINATION FEE

