Aug 8 (Reuters) - PIERREL SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD BEEN NOTIFIED BY SHAREHOLDERS FIN POSILLIPO AND BOOTES THAT LENDERS HAVE ACCEPTED THEIR OFFER TO BUY DEBTS OWED TO THE BANKS BY PIERREL

* THE LENDING BANKS ARE UNICREDIT, BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO AND BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

* THE ACQUIRED DEBTS AMOUNT TO EUR 12.9 MLN

* THE TWO SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALLOCATE PART OF THE DEBT TO THE COMPANY'S EQUITY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)