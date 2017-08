Aug 8 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY SENDS PLAYER LUC CASTAIGNOS FOR ONE-YEAR LOAN TO DUTCH VITESSE ARNHEM

* BRINGS IN PLAYER STEFAN RISTOVSKI FROM HNK RIJEKA ON ONE-YEAR LOAN WITH PURCHASE OPTION

Source text: bit.ly/2wpcCX3 bit.ly/2vAK3Z4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)