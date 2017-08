BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Q2 net profit slightly rises to 175.1 million lira

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ANADOLU EFES:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.76 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.09 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 175.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 171.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS MID-SINGLE DIGITS GROWTH ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS (PREVIOUSLY: LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH)IN 2017

* EXPECTS OUTPERFORM SALES VOLUME IN ALL BUSINESS LINES AND FLATTISH EBITDA ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN 2017

* EXPECTS POSITIVE FCF IN BOTH BEER AND SOFT DRINKS IN 2017

