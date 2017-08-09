FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BAT sets guidance for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 days ago

BAT sets guidance for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond

Robert Hogg

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco has set guidance for a multi-tranche euro and sterling bond issue as it continues its funding spree to finance its US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American, acccording to lead managers.

The cigarette maker, which on Tuesday raised US$17.25bn in the second largest bond offering in the US market, is marketing a euro four-year floating rate note, a euro 6.25-year fixed rate, a sterling eight-year and a euro 12.5-year.

Guidance for a four-year tranche has been set at three-month Euribor plus 50bp versus initial price thoughts at plus 65bp area.

The 6.25-year is being marketed at 75bp-80bp over mid-swaps, to price in range, after initially being offered at 90bp area over.

Guidance for the sterling eight-year has been set at 145bp area over Gilts, to price in range. Initial price thoughts were released at 150bp-155bp over Gilts.

The long euro tranche is talked at 120bp over mid-swaps, after early marketing at 130bp area over mid-swaps.

The combined pre-reconciled order books for the euro tranches are over €7bn, and the pre-reconciled books for the sterling bond are in excess of £1bn.

BAT, rated Baa2/BBB+ by Moody's and S&P, mandated and Deutsche Bank, ING, NatWest Markets, Santander, and Societe Generale for the euros and sterling notes which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.