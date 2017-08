BRIEF-T-Bull withdraws financial forecasts

Aug 10 (Reuters) - T-BULL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT WITHDRAWS FINANCIAL FORECASTS ANNOUNCED IN OCT. 2016 DUE TO FAILURE OF ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE NUMBER OF NEW GAMES DEBUTS AND LOWER SALES FROM A SINGLE TITLE

* WITHDRAWAL OF FORECAST ALSO DUE TO DECISION TO REFORMAT THE COMPANY TOWARDS ISSUANCE OF TITLES OF MUCH GREATER VALUE IN SINGLE SALE

* REFORMAT TO TRANSLATE INTO A SHORT-TERM REDUCTION IN THE NUMBER OF TITLES DEBUTING ON THE MARKET, IN RETURN FOR THE EARLY APPEARANCE OF LARGER TITLES IN 2018 AND HIGHER REVENUE IN THE NEXT YEARS

