Aug 11 (Reuters) - KCI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SOLD 14.6 PCT OF STAKE OF GREMI MEDIA SA FOR 147 ZLOTY PER SHARE VIA PRIVATE OFFER

* PART OF THE ACQUISITION OF GREMI MEDIA WAS SETTLED NOT IN A CASH FORM

* WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF OTHER THAN CASH SETTLEMENTS, THE COMPANY ACQUIRED FROM LOVEROSE LIMITED 5 PCT STAKE OF LURENA INVESTMENTS B.V. OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE 0.9 MILLION EUROS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)