* AMERICAN INVESTOR IS EXPANDING ITS STAKE IN STARAMBA SE AND HAS BECOME THE FOURTH LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

* CONVERSION OF PARTIAL DEBENTURES HELD BY US INVESTOR 3D SAFE CORPORATION INTO NEW SHARES OF STARAMBA SE

* 3D SAFE CORPORATION‘S STAKE IN STARAMBA SE IS CURRENTLY 5.9 PERCENT

