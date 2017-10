Sept 13 (Reuters) - CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:

* COURT IN FLORENCE SAID CANNOT RULE WHETHER THE BONDS SUBSCRIBED BY FERNANDO AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI ARE INVALID AND/OR NEED TO BE CANCELLED

* COURT WITHDRAWS PREVIOUS RULING WHICH REQUIRED THE SEIZURE OF THE BONDS

