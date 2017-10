(Corrects Sept 13 brief to specify that figures are for 9 months and not Q3)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - I GRANDI VIAGGI SPA:

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUE EUR 34.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)