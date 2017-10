Sept 15 (Reuters) - CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL (CEMG):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT AS A RESULT OF TRANSFORMATION OF COMPANY INTO SOCIEDADE ANONIMA (SA), PARTICIPATION FUND OF CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL (CEMG) WAS EXTINGUISHED BY CONVERSION INTO SHARE CAPITAL

* UNITS OF PARTICIPATION OF FUND WERE CONVERTED INTO ORDINARY SHARES

