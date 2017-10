Sept 15 (Reuters) - NETWEEK SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CHAIRMAN VITTORIO FARINA HAD BEEN ARRESTED OVER ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUDULENT BANKRUPTCY

* THE ALLEGATIONS ARE RELATED TO EVENTS WHICH TOOK PLACE BEFORE HE JOINED NETWEEK AND TO A COMPANY WHICH IS IN NO WAY LINKED TO NETWEEK

