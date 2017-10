Sept 15 (Reuters) - DTEK ENERGY:

* REPORTS H1 REVENUE OF UAH 67.83 BILLION, NET LOSS OF UAH 1.0 BILLION

* INCREASED CAPEX BY 64% TO UAH 3.57 BILLION IN H1

* PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN UAH 8 BILLION IN THE PRODUCTION IN 2017

