Sept 18 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED THE PROPOSAL TO MERGE BY ABSORPTION THE ENTIRELY CONTROLLED A.E.B. SPA

* THE MERGER IS ONE OF THE ACTIVITIES WHICH HAVE THE AIM TO IMPROVE THE MANAGEMENT EFFICIENCY TO BE EXECUTED WITHIN THE NEW 2018-2022 STRATEGIC PLAN

